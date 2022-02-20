Fighter jets scramble to examine mysterious orb over Hawaii, military officials say By Don Sweeney The Charlotte Observer Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A mysterious orb floating over Hawaii prompted the U.S. military to scramble fighter jets to investigate, authorities reported.The object seen over Kauai on Monday, Feb. 14, appeared to be an unmanned balloon with no identification markings, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii’s adjutant general, said in a series of Twitter posts.Local officials and onlookers identified the fighter jets as F-22s, The Drive reported.Residents said the bright white orb appeared to be stationary, Hawaii News Now reported. Some reported hearing “loud booms” and speculated the military had shot it down.Military officials said they did not fire on the object, according to the publication. They are continuing to track the orb.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Navy's tilt-rotor Osprey not yet reliable, Pentagon tester finds Maryland man charged with selling nuclear submarine secrets due in court Monday Biden to seek more than $770 billion in 2023 defense budget, sources say Wife of ex-Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty in conspiracy to sell submarine data Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with U.S. are 'on the floor' Send fighter jets to the Baltics to defend their airspace, Estonia tells U.S. Ukraine says mercenaries arrived in eastern Ukraine to stage provocations China media ridicules F-35C accident on USS Carl Vinson Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback Nashua native assumes command of USS Tennessee Request News Coverage