Russian missile strike in Dnipro

Rescuers and local residents work at the site where an apartment building was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Saturday.

 STRINGER

KYIV -- Russia unleashed a major missile attack on Ukraine on Saturday, smashing a nine-story apartment block in the city of Dnipro, killing at least five people and striking vital energy facilities, officials said.

Ukraine's energy minister said the coming days would be "difficult" as months of Russian bombardment of the power grid threaten the supply of electricity, running water and central heating at the height of winter.