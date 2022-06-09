An Osprey aircraft carrying five Marines crashed Wednesday afternoon near Glamis, Calif., just north of the Mexican border, killing all onboard, the Marine Corps said Thursday.
Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, the California-based unit responsible that operated the Osprey, said in a statement that equipment recovery and an investigation are underway. The names of the Marines will be released a day after their families have been notified, Kampa said, citing policy.
It is unclear what circumstances led to the crash.
"While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult," Kampa said. The "3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines."
The Marine Corps denied posts circulating on social media suggesting the aircraft may have been carrying nuclear material. "There was no nuclear material on board the aircraft," officials said in a previous statement.
Glamis, east of San Diego, is a desert area known for its sand dunes.
The MV-22B Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft used by the U.S. and Japanese militaries. The aircraft takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, and is capable of transitioning in midair to fly like an airplane. It is used primarily to transport troops and equipment, and Marine Corps officials have touted the flexibility it provides.
But the aircraft's safety record has come under scrutiny. More than 40 people have died while flying on Ospreys since 1991.
In March, an Osprey crashed during NATO exercises in Norway, killing four American service members. In 2017, a Marine Osprey crashed in Syria, injuring two. That year, a crash in Australia also left three Marines dead. In 2014, an Osprey briefly lost power while flying over the Persian Gulf, resulting in one Marine fatality. One of the deadliest Osprey crashes came in April 2000, when all 19 Marines aboard perished.
A spokesman for Bell, which manufactures the Osprey in partnership with Boeing, said the company was awaiting details of the incident but was ready to assist the Marine Corps.
Ospreys also were involved in five "Class B" mishaps in the last fiscal year, according to the Naval Safety Center, which it defines as incidents causing between $600,000 and $2.5 million worth of property damage and leading to permanent partial disability or three hospitalizations.
"We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy," Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.