US-NEWS-FOR-30-YEARS-MEMORIAL-NAZI-1-PHI.jpg

The monument at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Elkins Park honors the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS. It has received little public scrutiny until recently.

 Yong Kim/Staff Photographer

Drive north out of Philadelphia into Elkins Park and you’ll arrive at the cemetery entrance in less than 10 minutes. A couple turns off Broad Street and there it is, faintly visible from the road:

A large stone cross honoring Nazi collaborators.

US-NEWS-FOR-30-YEARS-MEMORIAL-NAZI-2-PHI.jpg

A statue of Mary wearing a faded Ukrainian flag is seen near the entrance of St. Mary's Ukrainian Cemetery in Elkins Park.