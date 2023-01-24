Download PDF Leopard 2 tanks by European and NATO countries

As the war in Ukraine nears its one-year mark, Kyiv is pushing Western allies to provide modern battle tanks for its fight with Russian forces. And there's one particular model the Ukrainians want - the German-made Leopard 2.

Other countries have offered different tanks, such as Britain, which promised 14 Challenger 2 models earlier this month. But the Leopard 2's speed and ease of use - as well as the fact that there are a large number of them already in Europe - have made them more attractive to Kyiv.

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Scholz visits German army training at a military base in Bergen

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech in front of a Leopard 2 tank during a visit to a military base of the German army Bundeswehr in Bergen, Germany, October 17, 2022.  