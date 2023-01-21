A former Navy SEAL was killed in Ukraine this week, the Navy said Friday, the latest American combat fatality in a war that has drawn legions of international fighters.

Daniel Swift died Wednesday, the Navy said in a brief statement accompanying the release of his official military records. He enlisted in 2005, earning awards that suggested combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, though officials declined to describe those operations. Navy SEALs and other elite Special Operations troops conduct some of the U.S. military's most secretive and sensitive missions, and the government seldom discloses what those tasks entail.