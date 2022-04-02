CONCORD — A deployment ceremony for members of New Hampshire’s Army National Guard marked a pivot from the work guard members have done to support the state through COVID-19, and a return to the Middle East.
As 130 guard members sat in the center of the Concord High School gymnasium, their families packed the bleachers, listening to elected officials recount the ways the guard served New Hampshire during the pandemic — setting up overflow hospital beds, manning the unemployment hotline, running testing and vaccination sites, even helping beleaguered hospitals in the surge of December 2021.
Now, after a year of training, guard units are preparing to deploy to the Middle East. The guard members will fly to Fort Bliss in Texas for more training before going abroad.
The 1986th Contingency Contracting Team will deploy to Kuwait for the second time in four years, and the 197th Field Artillery Brigade will serve as field artillery headquarters for the U.S. Army Central Command, which may bring the guard members to places like Jordan, Syria, Qatar and Kuwait.
The 197th has deployed to the Middle East three times since 9/11.
Col. Davis K. Ulricson, commander of the 197th Field Artillery Brigade, said no other field artillery brigade headquarters has deployed as often.
“For some of us, it’s like ‘Groundhog Day,’” Ulricson said. Ulricson said this deployment will be his fifth. But for some guardsmen, this deployment will be their first time working overseas.
First Lt. Chris Bruneau is one of the guard members on his first deployment.
“It’s really exciting to participate, to go out and take part in the mission,” Bruneau said.
Bruneau joined in 2017, following brothers Tim and Matt Bruneau into the guard. Though Chris Bruneau will be the first of his brothers to deploy overseas, all three brothers worked with the guard during COVID.
“It was nice to have a purpose during that time, when nobody knew what to do,” said Tim Bruneau.
Matt Bruneau said he will always remember the experience of answering the phones on the state’s unemployment line in 2020, and talking to people through some of the lowest moments of their lives.
“It was really humbling,” he said.
As rewarding as it was to serve New Hampshire through some of the state’s most challenging times, Chris Bruneau said he’s looking forward to the deployment in the Middle East, and an opportunity to put his training into practice.
Ulricson said these overseas deployments can be rewarding experiences for guardsmen who have spent months and years training.
“We train a lot, but being able to go somewhere and execute missions for the nation is pretty special, and this is that opportunity,” he said. “This is the pinnacle mission for a field artillery brigade headquarters.”
But, he said, it’s always hard for the guardsmen to be away from their families.
Ulricson remembered that during his first deployment in the 1990s, there were no cellphones or email — the only way to keep in touch with family during months away was letters. In some ways, he said, it’s a comfort to be able to stay more connected with family through the internet, but it can make the distance harder to bear too, as guard members can get constant updates of what’s happening at home without them.
Time with family — especially Thanksgiving and Christmas — will be what Chris Bruneau misses most, he said. His brothers agreed that for their close-knit family, being apart will be hard.
“It will definitely be noticed that he’s not here,” Tim Bruneau said.