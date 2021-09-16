A French airstrike killed a top Islamic State militant believed to be the mastermind of a 2017 attack in Niger that claimed the lives of four U.S. soldiers, dealing the organization a decisive role.
Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, "was neutralized by French forces," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
"His death deals a decisive blow to the leadership of the Islamic State in Sahel. They will without a doubt have difficulty replacing him," Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said Thursday in a news conference.
The operation took place from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20 and was a combination of drone and fighter jet strikes that killed around a dozen members of the group, officials announced at the conference.
Parly added that the operation was months in the making and involved cooperation with local forces as well as the U.S. military.
Rumors of Sahrawi's death had circulated for weeks before Macron's announcement. The Islamic State leader, who was 48 this year, was born in the disputed territory of Western Sahara and became an al-Qaida ally. He switched allegiance to the Islamic State in 2015 and founded its Sahel affiliate.
ISGS, which operates mainly in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, has targeted U.S. and French military personnel. One of its most notable attacks occurred in October 2017, when a U.S. Special Forces team carrying out a reconnaissance mission in Niger was caught in a deadly ambush by militants armed with machine guns, small arms and rockets.
Four U.S. soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in the ensuing firefight. At least four Nigerien troops also died. ISGS was the Trump administration's primary suspect for the ambush and Sahrawi himself claimed responsibility for the attack. The State Department's Reward for Justice program offered $5 million for information leading to his capture.
The 2017 mission ignited a political firestorm in the United States at the time, raising questions about the U.S. military's broader mission in Africa and why one of the fallen soldiers, Sgt. La David Johnson, was not recovered for two days, The Washington Post previously reported.
Sahrawi's group was also responsible for the death of six French aid workers and their local guide in Niger in 2020.
Sahrawi's death comes as France has announced plans to slash its military presence in West Africa by about half over the next year. The former colonial power, which continues to have close political and cultural ties with West African countries, has long led one of the biggest forces in the fight against extremist groups in the region. But the mission has become unpopular in both France and West Africa.
France has about 5,100 troops in West Africa, the most of any overseas partner. Three military bases are slated to close in Mali's north, the heart of the crisis. Analysts have previously warned the decision to draw down French troops will upend the international community's response to the menace of extremism at a time when violence shows no sign of abating.
Those concerns have been amplified following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last month, which has buoyed local extremists hoping for a Taliban-style victory in the region.
Parly insisted in the news conference that "we will continue to wage this battle … we will not abandon the Sahel."
Fighters across the continent - many of who have professed loyalty to al-Qaida and the Islamic State - have publicly celebrated the Taliban's takeover as the result of perseverance against the United States and other Western armed forces.
- - -
The Washington Post's Danielle Paquette in Dakar, Senegal and Rick Noack in Paris contributed reporting to this report.