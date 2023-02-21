U.S. President Biden visits Poland

U.S. President Joe Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) participate in a bilateral meeting to discuss collective efforts to support Ukraine and bolster NATO's deterrence at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, February 21, 2023.  

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WARSAW  - Fresh from an unannounced visit to Ukraine, President Joe Biden rallied NATO allies in Poland on Tuesday, to demonstrate that the United States was squarely behind Ukraine and committed to bolstering the alliance's eastern flank.

On a trip clearly timed to overshadow a major speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the anniversary of the invasion, Biden met Polish President Andrzej Duda, one of the most vocal proponents of stronger Western support for Ukraine.