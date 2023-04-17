Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducts Taiwan Strait transit operation

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts a Taiwan Strait transit operation, at an undisclosed location in this handout picture released on April 17, 2023. 

 U.S. Navy/VIA REUTERS
TOKYO - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations agree on the need to stand up to any Chinese "coercion" or efforts to exert control in the Taiwan Strait, a senior U.S. State Department official said, amid increased tensions around Taiwan.

Concerns about what the G7 ministers see as China's increasingly aggressive stance on Taiwan and more broadly in the Indo-Pacific region have been in sharp focus during their three days of talks in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.