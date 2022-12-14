Germany's F-35s

A U.S. Air Force F-35A fighter jet on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, U.K., on July 18, 2022. 

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Germany is set to receive the first batch of its F-35 fighter jets in 2026, though the initial eight units will remain stationed in the U.S. for training purposes, creating a tight schedule to build up more advanced air-defense capabilities before the aging Tornado models are retired in 2030.

The procurement schedule foresees a handover in tranches, with 10 F-35 deliveries in 2027 and the same number in 2028, and a final batch of seven by 2029, according to German lawmakers. The first models will remain at a base in Texas so that pilots of Germany's Luftwaffe air force receive training, said the lawmakers, who asked not to be identified because the timeline isn't public.