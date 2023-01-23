Polish Leopard 2PL tank fires during Defender Europe 2022 military exercise at the military range in Bemowo Piskie

FILE PHOTO: A Polish Leopard 2PL tank fires during Defender Europe 2022 military exercise of NATO troops including French, American, and Polish troops, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the military range in Bemowo Piskie, near Orzysz, Poland May 24, 2022. 

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that Berlin would not block Warsaw from sending tanks to Ukraine, as pressure mounts on Europe's largest economy to greenlight a delivery.

"If we were asked, we would not stand in the way," she told France's LCI TV on Sunday night.