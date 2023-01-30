GM's defense arm, American Rheinmetall win U.S. army contract for trucks Reuters Jan 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save General Motors Co.'s defense arm and American Rheinmetall Vehicles said on Monday that they have won a contract for the first phase of the U.S. Army's Common Tactical Truck Program (CTT).The multi-phased program aims to replace the army's family of heavy tactical trucks with the production of up to 40,000 trucks valued at up to $14 billion.Under the contract, the companies will provide their HX3 Common Tactical Truck, which will support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and are enabled for autonomous vehicle operation.(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Finland says to stick with Sweden in NATO process Kremlin says Britain's Johnson lied about Putin missile threat U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022 Ukraine in talks with allies about getting long-range missiles {{title}} Most Popular Army names Next Generation Squad Weapon For Ukraine, what's so special about Germany's Leopard 2 tanks? The military draft ended 50 years ago, dividing a generation Odds 'very high' of U.S. military conflict with China, top Republican says Ukraine sets sights on fighter jets after securing tank supplies Poland to send 60 modernized tanks to Ukraine in addition to Leopards Putin discusses Russia's claim to giant chunk of Arctic Ocean seabed Putin ignores German tank decision, dispenses career advice on Moscow University visit U.S. will supply M1 tanks to Ukraine, as Germany approves Leopards U.S. arms exports up 49% in fiscal 2022 Request News Coverage