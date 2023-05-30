BOSCAWEN -- Tuesday’s Memorial Day observance at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery was heavy with gratitude and praise for those Granite Staters who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The observance also included pleas for veterans to tell their service stories now and for the public to do its part to decrease the epidemic of suicides among both former and active-duty servicemen and women.
Earlier, a group of guest speakers, beginning with Gov. Chris Sununu, struck familiar Memorial Day themes.
Sununu said the question of what Memorial Day is about should be considered and answered every day not just once a year.
“This is not a one-day obligation,” he added.
“I think we get distracted with all the craziness that goes on in our everyday life,” said Sununu, when what we need to do is remember that “We stand on the shoulders of thousands of men and women” who gave their lives for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said she hoped that America would continue to “build a democracy worthy” of the sacrifices of veterans.
Keynote speaker David Kenney, a retired Navy commander and a member of the NH Veterans Cemetery Association’s Board of Directors, reminded attendees that life is fleeting and that each day should be cherished.
Veterans have special stories to tell, he said, and should tell them now so they can be recorded and shared with visitors to the cemetery's Veterans Heritage Learning Center.
Only 1% of the U.S. population has served in the military, said Kenney, so there is an urgency.
“Please tell your stories,” Kenney told veterans in the audience, “don’t wait.”
Leo Paquin, of the NH Department of the American Legion, said it was important to remember the living and that the “Be the One” initiative, which was launched last year, is a way to reduce veteran suicides.
“Don’t be afraid to talk to a veteran,” Paquin said after the Memorial Day observance. That simple action can help save a life, he said, adding that as many as 22 veterans a day, and 6,000 a year, take their lives.
The observance included what was the inaugural playing at the cemetery of the song of the newest branch of the U.S. military: the Space Force.
The song, “Semper Supra,” which is Latin for "Always Above," was adopted last September by the U.S. Space Force, which was created in 2019, according to the Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs.
Every branch of the armed forces has an official song, all of which were performed Tuesday at the NHSVC by the NH National Guard’s 39th Army Band, under the direction of Sgt. Chazz Rogers.