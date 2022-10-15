FILE PHOTO: Playground in front of school destroyed by Russian military strike, in Kharkiv

Friends sit on swings in the playground of the School No. 134 that was destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday.

 CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

Gunmen shot dead 11 people at a Russian military training ground on Saturday, the defense ministry said, in the latest blow to President Vladimir Putin’s forces since the invasion of Ukraine.

RIA news agency cited the ministry as saying 15 other people were wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the southwestern Belgorod region that borders Ukraine when two men gunned down a group who had volunteered to take part in the war.