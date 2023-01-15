Harrison "Brooks" Fitch Jr.

Harrison "Brooks" Fitch Jr., holds a plaque honoring his father who was the victim of racism at theU.S. Coast Guard Academy while playing basketball for the University of Connecticut in 1934.

 Don Treeger/Masslive

When Rear Admiral William G. Kelly learned of a dark episode from his cherished institution’s past, the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy was deeply astonished and profoundly bothered.

That it happened in 1934 didn’t dissuade Kelly from seeing if some healing could be done, and a positive result could finally be culled from such a miserable moment. But he wasn’t sure the family of the man who’d been wronged would be so amenable.