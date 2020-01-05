BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-allied Hezbollah movement declared Sunday that retribution for the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani should target the U.S. military presence in the Middle East and not U.S. citizens, saying that harming ordinary Americans would play into the hands of President Donald Trump.
The targets will be “all the U.S. military bases in the region, their warships, every single general and soldier in our lands,” Hassan Nasrallah said at a ceremony held in Beirut’s southern suburbs to commemorate the death of Soleimani. “It is the U.S. military that killed Haj Qasem, and they must pay the price,” Nasrallah added, using an honorific.
But American citizens should not be harmed, he said.
When talking about retribution, “we do not mean the American people,” he said. “There are many U.S. civilians in our region — engineers, businessmen, journalists. We will not touch them. Touching any civilian anywhere in the world will only serve Trump’s policy.
“The true, just retribution for those who conducted this assassination is an institution, which is the U.S. military. We will launch a battle against those killers, those criminals.”
Hezbollah supporters crowded into the vast prayer hall where the ceremony was held punctuated his speech, delivered via a video link, with chants of “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”
Mohammad Jawad Dukmak, 20, drove up with his four friends from Nabatieh, a mainly Shiite town south of Lebanon, to attend the commemoration. “America will pay, and this is definite,” Dukmak said.
“This journey does not end with anybody. Even if, God forbid, they assassinate Sayyed Ali Khamenei, we will not stop,” he said, referring to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “We are a school, we are not just a military camp. We are a school that graduates leaders and educated students.”
The funeral prayers came two days after a U.S. drone struck Soleimani’s vehicle on the road leading out of Baghdad airport shortly after he had landed on a scheduled flight from Damascus, Syria. Also killed was militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi who used a nom de guerre and was the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella organization in Iraq.
The entire region has been bracing for Iran’s response to the killing, which targeted the country’s most important military commander and the symbol of its expansive influence across the region. Soleimani commanded a network of militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, of which Hezbollah is regarded as the most powerful.
