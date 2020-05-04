Higher noise levels are expected as Portsmouth Naval Shipyard begins daily pile-driving for a dry dock project this week.
“Dry Dock #1 is centrally located inside the shipyard’s industrial area across the river from the city of Portsmouth,” Shipyard Commander, Capt. Daniel Ettlich said in a news release. “Every reasonable effort will be made to mitigate the impact on our Seacoast neighbors during execution of this critical infrastructure work.”
Pile driving is scheduled Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through this September. Sporadic pile driving is planned for October and November. Pile-driving will continue at intervals through August 2021.
The work is part of the $158,000,00 MILCON P310 Super Flood Basin Construction Project. According to the news release, Dry Dock #1 is the shallowest of the three dry docks at the shipyard and requires the use of large, floodable air-filled tanks to dock and undock submarines.
The super flood basin, similar to a navigational lock, is being constructed at the entrance of the dry dock and enables submarines to dock without the use of buoyancy assist tanks. Dry Dock #1 will remain in service during construction.
“This investment in our infrastructure enables us to operate independent of the Piscataqua River tides and optimizes our dry dock operations for years of safe and efficient use in continuing to deliver submarine readiness to the fleet,” Ettlich said.