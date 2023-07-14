WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Friday, but the "must-pass" bill's chances of becoming law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.

The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon and authorizes $886 billion in spending, was approved 219-210.

U.S. military brass testify in the House on Afghanistan

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, greets U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, following the committee’s hearing Wednesday on “Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan" in this Sept. 2021 file photo.