Sweden's path to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization appeared clearer this week when Turkey, after months of stalling, agreed to let the Scandinavian country enter the alliance.

Over more than 70 years, NATO has grown to an alliance of more than 30 countries. Founded in 1949 to counterbalance the growing power of the Soviet Union, NATO - long a source of tension between the West and Russia - has reasserted itself as a significant and unified force against Moscow since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

