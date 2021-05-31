U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Phaneuf, who died in a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2020, was memorialized Monday with a Gold Star banner presented to his family at services in their Hudson hometown.
“It feels really … you just feel honored that they recognize the pain you’re going through,” said his sister, Christina Larsen, after the ceremony at Library Park attended by veterans, residents and town officials.
American Legion Post 48 Cmdr. Dave Mayopoulos said it is impossible to know the depths of despair families like the Phaneufs experience when a loved one is lost serving their country.
“It’s a duty of citizenship for us to remember it,” Mayopoulos said.
Larsen told those who gathered that being a Gold Star family is an honor nobody strives for, requests, or truly wants, but is an honor nonetheless.
Phaneuf’s parents, Donald and Nancy Phaneuf, had made previous arrangements to spend the week at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where Phaneuf is buried. Larsen said her parents made a brief stop at a South Carolina NASCAR event Sunday where one of the sponsors memorialized Phaneuf with his name on a car.
She said her 30-year-old brother died while supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, the plane had a catastrophic engine failure and we lost two great men that day,” Larsen said.
Phaneuf’s co-pilot, Lt. Col. Paul Voss, also died in the Bombardier E-11A crash in Ghazni province, according to Pentagon officials.
Larsen said she’s grateful for everything the town of Hudson is doing to keep Phaneuf's memory alive.
Board of Selectmen Chairman David Morin, Hudson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5791 Cmdr. Christina Madden, and Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc (U.S. Army, ret.) spoke at the event.
Bolduc, a Republican who lost a tight primary race to challenge U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen last year, said he had attended Memorial Day events in Exeter and Epping, and was due to attend a fourth event in Hollis. He said he lost 72 service members under his command in 10 tours in Afghanistan and Africa, and he will never forget them.
Hudson Police Officer Taylor Morin sang the national anthem.
The regional American Legion Band, which is based out of the Hudson post building, performed during the ceremony, which closed with a rifle volley by the Post 48 firing squad and taps.
Also participating were members of VFW Post 5791, the regional Knights of Columbus Assembly 1506, Cub Scouts Pack 21 and the Alvirne High School Air Force Junior ROTC, of which Phaneuf was an inaugural member.