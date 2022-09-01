IAEA Director General Grossi speaks with Ukrainian Minister of Energy Galushchenko after Grossi and part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission came back from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at Ukrainian checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia region

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaks with Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko after Grossi and a part of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission came back from a Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a Ukrainian checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday.

 ANNA VOITENKO/REUTERS

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The U.N. nuclear agency chief said his experts were “not going anywhere” on Thursday, after they crossed the front to Russian-held territory in Ukraine to reach Europe’s biggest atomic power plant, where both sides warn of potential catastrophe.

An IAEA inspection team braved intense shelling to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, arriving after a delay of several hours in a large convoy with a heavy presence of Russian soldiers nearby.