Ukrainian servicemen fire a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position on a frontline in Kherson region

A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on a frontline in Kherson region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. 

 Viacheslav Ratynskyi/REUTERS

KYIV/NOVOOLEXANDRIVKA, Ukraine  - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson, a significant retreat and potential turning point in the war.

Ukraine reacted with caution to the announcement, saying some Russian forces were still in Kherson.

