Putin and Raisi attend SCO summit in Samarkand

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Thursday.

 Iran’s Presidential Website/WANA

JERUSALEM, — Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is “in the ER room” and is unlikely to be renewed soon, if at all, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday after European leaders voiced doubt about Tehran’s willingness to revive the pact.

Israel, Iran’s arch-foe, supported the U.S. withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who deemed it too limited, and has been advocating against a reentry into the pact sought by President Joe Biden’s administration.