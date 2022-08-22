DUBAI — Iran accused the United States on Monday of procrastinating in efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal — a charge denied by Washington, which said a deal was closer than two weeks ago because of apparent Iranian flexibility.

After 16 months of fitful, indirect American-Iranian talks, with European Union officials shuttling between the sides, a senior EU official said on Aug. 8 it had laid down a final offer and expected a response within a “very, very few weeks.”