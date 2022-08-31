Russian and Iranian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Moscow, Russia August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

 MAXIM SHEMETOV

DUBAI -- Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.

After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.