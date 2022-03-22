It will be weeks if not longer before any member of the National Guard or military reservists will be buried at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, its director said Tuesday.
The details emerged as Congressman Chris Pappas, D-N.H., held a press conference at the New Hampshire National Guard Armory to tout passage of his Burial Equity for Guards and Reserves Act.
President Biden signed the legislation into law last week as part of the omnibus federal spending package.
The law allows state-run veteran cemeteries to bury the remains of Guard and reservists, their spouses and dependents. Many have been shut out of state-run cemeteries.
But before the burials start, several hurdles must be cleared, according to Cemetery Director Shawn Buck:
- State regulations, and possibly laws, must be rewritten to reflect the changes to the federal law.
- The Veterans Cemetery must find a way to pay for headstones and other expenses. (The U.S. Veterans Administration pays for burials of veterans of active-duty service but does not do so for guards and reservists.)
- Policymakers must decide whether a residency requirement should be implemented for the New Hampshire cemetery.
“It’s going to take weeks, maybe a few months,” Buck said.
Speakers said they had been working for years to open state veteran cemeteries. (National cemeteries are still closed to guards and reservists unless they were activated or served 20 years and are retirement eligible.)
Emotion overcame Buck’s predecessor, who had to pause while making remarks.
“It broke my heart, brought tears to my eyes, when I had to tell servicemen they weren’t eligible,” said Mike Horne.
Burials for 30 to 40 guards and reservists are turned away every year.
Some of them may end up in the state cemetery in Boscawen; family members have likely stored cremated remains waiting for a change in the law, Buck said. Other families will go as far as exhuming remains and interring them at the state cemetery, he said.
Pappas said most of his fellow congressmen had not heard of the issue, so the effort involved education. One state -- North Dakota -- allows guards and reservists in its state cemetery, and he used that to raise the issue of unequal footing.
“This will guarantee long overdue equity for our guard members and reservists,” Pappas said.
Maj. Gen. Ken Clark, a former New Hampshire National Guard adjutant general, said he was amazed at how the system treats veterans differently depending on how they served. He noted that the legislation only gives states the option to open their cemeteries, it does not require it. It doesn't change the rules for the country's 154 national veteran cemeteries. And it provides no funding for burial of guards and reservists.
“Quite frankly, this bill does not do what it should do, but it’s a whole lot better than nothing,” Clark said.
Buck said there are no plans at the New Hampshire cemetery for a special section for guard and reservists, and all will have the same headstone.
“The honor, the dignity will be exactly the same,” he said.