TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, becoming the first post-war Japanese leader to visit an active war zone and the final leader of the Group of Seven advanced nations to make the trek to Ukraine's capital to show support.

Kishida's arrival, as reported by Japanese news outlets NHK and Kyodo, comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping holds meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.