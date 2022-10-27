Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has had her leadership called into question after the release of a letter that was drafted in July.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

When Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer began escalating his threat of using nuclear weapons over the United States' aid to Ukraine, the Congressional Progressive Caucus wanted to respond.

A two-page letter to President Biden, drafted in July, was meant to reaffirm House liberals' belief that diplomatic engagement is critical at such points of escalation to avoid nuclear war. It was not meant to push the administration to take a radically different approach to foreign policy, according to several people familiar in the letter who, like others who spoke to The Washington Post, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.