JEFFERSON – The town is cleaning up Tuesday morning after a fire Monday night destroyed its town hall and damaged town offices.
Fire Chief Chris Milligan was at the scene early Tuesday morning and not immediately available for comment, said a member of his household.
According to posts on the town’s Facebook page, the efforts of firefighters were hampered by cold and wind.
Located on U.S. Route 2, the Jefferson Town Hall was a historic structure and the domain of Opal Bronson, the longest serving town clerk in New Hampshire.