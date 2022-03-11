IRPIN, Ukraine - For days I have witnessed the scenes of nightmares: frightened people fleeing in snow flurries, the elderly carted in wheelbarrows, desperate children clinging to stuffed toys, frightened families cuddling their pets. And on Thursday: bodies of the dead from both sides of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Every journalist I have met, even those with decades of experience covering war, is shocked by what they are witnessing and fearful of what is ahead.
Irpin, a city on Kyiv's northwest edge, has taken a pounding by Russian forces seeking to push into the capital. Ukraine's defenders destroyed a key bridge, hoping it could hamper a potential Russian advance. On Thursday, I entered Irpin with two other journalists. We moved in the opposite direction of a stream of refugees.
Black smoke billowed over Bucha, a few miles farther out from Kyiv, where fighting appeared to be underway.
For part of the visit, we were accompanied by a member of the Territorial Defense Forces, Ukraine's reservist units, who warned us to move quickly in a zigzag pattern in attempts to evade snipers. He took us to the bodies of three Russian soldiers: two lying on the railroad tracks and one badly burned.
Displaced people moved past the bodies, including a crying woman who held a stick with a white cloth as if this universal sign of neutrality would keep her safe. Escaping residents gathered at the edge of the icy Irpin River, where they waited to inch their way, single-file, across a largely destroyed bridge.
Not everyone is departing. We saw members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces digging ditches. Others huddled in an underground shelter. Someone brought a cockatiel bird in a cage.
"This is my city. I will never leave," said Svetlana Kraychuk, 52, who has been in the shelter with her dog and her granddaughter since her home was bombed last week.