Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region

A man is rescued by firefighters after an apartment block was heavily damaged by a missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 15, 2023. 

 MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS

LONDON - A Russian military victory in Ukraine will embolden Beijing and lead to war between the United States and China over Taiwan, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the exiled Russian tycoon and vocal critic of Vladimir Putin's regime, warned in an interview ahead of remarks that he will deliver to global leaders at a major security and defense conference in Germany this weekend.

"A lost war in Ukraine is a steppingstone to war in the Asia Pacific," Khodorkovsky said in the interview with The Washington Post in London, where he now lives. "You need to understand that when even a big guy is hit in the face, a number of other guys will start to doubt whether that guy is really that strong, and they will want to go for his teeth. . . . If the U.S. wants to go to war in Asia, then the most correct path to this is to show weakness in Ukraine as well."