NAIROBI - The killing of a senior Islamic State operative by U.S. troops in a Somali cave complex last week has cast a spotlight on a shadowy financial network stretching from the Horn of Africa to the continent's southern tip that Islamic State-affiliated groups have used to extend their reach, experts and intelligence officials said.

The operation by U.S. Special Forces targeted Bilal al-Sudani, who Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said "was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group's operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan." Ten others were also killed in the Jan. 25 raid.