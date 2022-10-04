A Russian missile is seen lying at the garden of a house, following an early morning missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk

A Russian missile is seen lying at the garden of a house, following an early morning missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 4, 2022. 

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not want to take part in "nuclear rhetoric" spread by the West after a media report that Russia was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that the NATO military alliance had warned members that President Vladimir Putin was set to demonstrate his willingness to use nuclear weapons by carrying out a nuclear test on Ukraine's border.