FILE PHOTO: Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain September 6, 2022.  

 PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

The Kremlin said on Monday that former British prime minister Boris Johnson was lying when he said President Vladimir Putin had threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run-up to the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters that what Johnson said was not true, or "more precisely, a lie."