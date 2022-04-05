Volunteers unload bags containing bodies of civilians, who according to residents were killed by Russian army soldiers, after they collected them from the streets to gather them at a cemetery before taking them to the morgue, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 4, 2022.
REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Volunteers carry away one of the bodies of eight civilian men. Two had their hands tied behind their backs in Bucha, Ukraine on April 3.
LONDON - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that allegations Russian forces committed war crimes by executing civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.
"It is a simply a well-directed - but tragic - show," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "It is a forgery aimed at denigrating the Russian army - and it will not work."
"We once again urge the international community: detach yourself from such emotional perceptions and think with your head," Peskov said. "Compare the facts and understand what a monstrous forgery we are dealing with."
Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's call for President Vladimir Putin to be put on trial for war crimes, Peskov said such remarks were unacceptable and unworthy of a U.S. leader.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan and Guy Faulconbridge)