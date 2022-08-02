MOSCOW - The Kremlin told the United States on Tuesday that time was running out to negotiate a replacement for the "New START" nuclear arms reduction treaty and that if it expired in 2026 without a replacement then global security would be weakened.

The New START Treaty, struck in 2011, obliged the United States and Russia to limit deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles and deployed heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments.