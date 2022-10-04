FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

MOSCOW  - The Kremlin praised Tesla boss Elon Musk on Tuesday for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, after Kyiv rebuked Musk for proposing terms it views as rewarding Russia.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.