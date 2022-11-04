People queue up to buy new commemorative Crimea bridge destruction anti-Russian stamps in Kyiv

A man walks past by a board outside a post office in Kyiv advertising the new commemorative Crimea bridge destruction anti-Russian stamps on Friday.

 MURAD SEZER/REUTERS

KYIV - Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There isn't a corner of the world which hasn't asked us to send them (the stamp)," said Liudmyla Samoilova, among dozens of people who lined up to get the stamps when they went on sale at Kyiv's post office.