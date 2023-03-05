Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visits Mariupol

KYIV — Ukraine said on Monday its troops were still fighting against the attempted encirclement of Bakhmut, while Washington said that even if the eastern city should fall to Russia’s offensive, it would not necessarily give Moscow momentum in the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said he discussed the Bakhmut operation with the chief of the general staff and commander of ground forces, who both spoke in favor of “further strengthening positions in Bakhmut” to continue the defensive operation.