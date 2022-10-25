FILE PHOTO: Congressional Progressive Caucus members hold a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and other caucus members hold a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 12, 2022. 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - The Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter, signed by 30 House liberals and sent to the White House Monday, that urged President Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The withdrawal comes a day after the letter, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), triggered fierce pushback from many Democrats, as well as from Ukrainian officials, who argued it was unrealistic to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.