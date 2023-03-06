Germany's F-35s

A U.S. Air Force F-35A fighter jet on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, U.K., on July 18, 2022. 

 Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it resumed final testing of its advanced F-35 fighter jets, after the U.S. Government cleared delivery of engines from supplier following a safety conncern.

"Safety remains our top priority as we continue to produce the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Lockheed said.