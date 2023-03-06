Lockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet Reuters Mar 6, 2023 Mar 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A U.S. Air Force F-35A fighter jet on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, U.K., on July 18, 2022. Jason Alden/Bloomberg Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Lockheed Martin Corp said on Monday it resumed final testing of its advanced F-35 fighter jets, after the U.S. Government cleared delivery of engines from supplier following a safety conncern."Safety remains our top priority as we continue to produce the world's most advanced fighter aircraft," Lockheed said.Lockheed Martin sends its new planes on check-out flights before completing paperwork for the final sale to various customers, which includes the U.S. military.A video circulated in social media in December, which was carried by several outlets, showed an F-35B Lightning II crashing during a test with its pilot safely ejecting.(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Lockheed resumes final testing of advanced F-35 jet The post-Cold War era is gone. A new arms race has arrived {{title}} Most Popular Electric Boat hopes to hire 5,750 employees this year Russia journal: Moscow mulls possible use of nuclear arms to fend off US attack Putin amends law to ensure state defense orders are properly met Congress presses Pentagon on Biden's reluctance to give Ukraine F-16s Putin tells FSB to step up anti-terrorist and intelligence activity Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, situation 'extremely tense' Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators Russia's FSB gave no safety guarantees before Biden's Kyiv visit Request News Coverage