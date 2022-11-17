G20 summit in Bali

President Emmanuel Macron of France arrives ahead of an emergency meeting of leaders at the G20 summit following the overnight missile strike by a Russian-made rocket on Poland, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia November 16, 2022 . The G20 meetings are being held in Bali from November 15-16. 

 POOL/VIA REUTERS

 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that a potential deal to produce conventional submarines for Australia was still "on the table" as he visited the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination meeting in Bangkok.

Asked about France's offer to supply diesel-powered submarines to Australia, Macron said: "It is known, it is still on the table," adding that talks were ongoing on the modalities of a potential deal.