The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on its way into the Oslo Fjord, at Jeloya, Moss, Norway, May 24, 2023.

 Terje Pedersen/NTB/VIA REUTERS

OSLO - The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on Wednesday, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The ship and its crew will be conducting training exercises with the Norwegian armed forces along the country's coast in the coming days, the Norwegian military said.

A view of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Oslo Fjord, seen from Ekebergskrenten, Norway, May 24, 2023.
Soldiers protect the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on its way into the Oslo Fjord, at Drobak Moss, Norway, May 24, 2023. 