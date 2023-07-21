Richard Borrazas served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1975 through 1979, then found an equally compelling mission helping disabled veterans, particularly those in desperate need.
On Friday, the 68-year-old Manchester resident received the 2022 McQuillen Award from the New Hampshire Union Leader, which recognizes standout volunteer service to veterans across New Hampshire.
“The Union Leader has a long history of recognizing our veteran community,” said President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid. The award, presented annually since 1981, “shines a spotlight on a hardworking veteran who otherwise might not get the recognition they deserve.”
“The work is more important than any award,” Borrazas said at the award ceremony on Friday. “I just do it to help my fellow veteran brothers and sisters.”
It’s hard to quantify the dedication the Coast Guard veteran has shown in just one role of his ongoing volunteer service to vets.
Between 2018 and 2022, Borrazas logged 20,000 miles driving two to seven veterans a day to medical appointments at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Manchester.
During COVID, he delivered food to homebound vets. He brought them air conditioners during the 2020 heat wave. He installed dividers in the bus he drove so medically vulnerable veterans wouldn’t get sick.
He described helping veterans who have been living hand-to-mouth get the help they need to survive physically and emotionally, including a man who required a new set of teeth after his own rotted from poor oral hygiene, forgone dental care and diet.
Another needed hearing aids in order to hear his wife and children. He cited a female veteran married to a male vet with crippling PTSD, who had become a danger to his family. He got her subsidized housing and out from under debt, and she’s now a business owner.
“Her children are doing well,” Borrazas said.
“Sometimes it’s the simple things that make the difference,” he said. “A lot of times it takes a veteran to understand what another has gone through.”
From tragedy, a passion
The spark that ignited his desire to help veterans in need came in 1979, when four Coast Guardsmen who were his close friends, “like brothers to me,” perished during a maritime medical rescue. In February 1979, their helicopter malfunctioned and crashed into rough seas while they were attempting to airlift someone from the deck of a Japanese vessel. Only the man on the gurney survived.
Battling grief, his wife suggested that Borrazas leave the service to spend healing time with their children. He later vowed to spend four years helping veterans, one for each Coast Guard mate who died in the act of helping others. That was seven years ago.
On Friday he described the Coast Guard mission.
“We’ve been involved in every single conflict, including D-Day and Iwo Jima. We’re on line every single day, whether it’s law enforcement or search and rescue. Our motto is service above self. I live that every single day.”
Borrazas also recognized his fellow volunteers who serve disabled veterans.
“Whatever I did, I did it with the help of others,” he said. “A lot of people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ but they don’t understand the cost. Some people come out a richer and better person for it. Others come out bitter. It’s important for us to lift them up and give them the support they deserve.”
“He’s one of the most amazing individuals you could ever meet and he’s humble. He wants to help his brothers and sisters the best way he can,” said Denise DeBlois, a past department commander of Disabled American Veterans, who served 22 years in the Air Force. She nominated Borrazas for the McQuillen award. “He’s got a legacy of service.”
The award is named after Maurice McQuillen, a decorated veteran and New Hampshire Sunday News reporter who served as a tank commander in Europe during World War II. Between 1952 and his death in 1981, McQuillen authored a nationally famous veterans page, said his daughter, Maureen McQuillen of Dorchester, Mass.
“We continue to give you kudos for your hard work for New Hampshire veterans and for your service as well,” daughter Christine McQuillen of Auburn told Borrazas on Friday. “From rain comes rainbows. From that horrific loss came your service to veterans.”