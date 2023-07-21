McQuillen Award
Richard Borrazas, left, the recipient of the 2022 McQuillen Award, with his wife Paula, during the ceremony held at the Union Leader on Friday. Right behind Paula is Maurice Tremblay, of Manchester.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Richard Borrazas served honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1975 through 1979, then found an equally compelling mission helping disabled veterans, particularly those in desperate need.

On Friday, the 68-year-old Manchester resident received the 2022 McQuillen Award from the New Hampshire Union Leader, which recognizes standout volunteer service to veterans across New Hampshire.