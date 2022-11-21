Elizabeth Eckford is interviewed during a preview for the keeling of the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas

Elizabeth Eckford is interviewed during a preview for the keeling of the Virginia-class submarine Arkansas (SSN 800) at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding on Nov. 18, 2022. In 2018, six women of the Little Rock Nine were named ship sponsors.

Five members of the “Little Rock Nine” gathered Friday at Newport News Shipbuilding in preparation for the keel authentication ceremony of a new Virginia-class attack submarine that will pay homage to the group.

As sponsors and honorees of submarine Arkansas (SSN-800), their initials will be etched into the hull of the ship Saturday, representing the resiliency the Navy expects from its latest nuclear-powered attack submarine.