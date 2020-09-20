The body of a Merrimack airman killed last week in an ATV accident in Kuwait is back in the United States, and his family plans to honor him by collecting ribbons to make memorial wreaths.
Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, died Sept. 14 in a single ATV accident on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
The ribbons will be displayed at Londonderry High School, where Ouellette graduated in 2015. They will be made into wreaths to be given to family members and placed on his final resting place.
“It is a gesture of giving a little bit of yourself out of love, honor and respect,” said Sharon Morgan-Jones, his aunt. The wreaths will be given to Ouellette’s parents and sister, she said.
Ouellette’s remains arrived at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday. Eventually, he will be returned to New Hampshire, according to his aunt.
She described Ouellette as selfless and always putting others first.
“He had a zest and energy for life that was very contagious,” she said.
Ouellette made the decision to join the Air Force around his junior year, Morgan-Jones said.
“He was just an all-American boy,” she said. “He was active in the community, he was active in his school, he was active in his church.”
He had been in the Reserves for nearly six years in the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, where he was an air transportation specialist.
Services have yet to be scheduled. Arrangements are being taken care of by Peabody Funeral Homes.
The ribbons, which should be at least 12 inches long, can be dropped off at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, or mailed to Morgan-Jones’ home, 369 Whittington St, Manchester, NH 03104.
She urged people to choose ribbons that appeal to them.
“I wanted to do something that everybody can participate in,” Morgan-Jones said.
Ouellette’s death came just two days after Jason Khai Phan, 26, a senior airman from Anaheim, Calif., died in a single-vehicle accident while conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to military officials.
Both crashes were non-combat-related accidents, officials said.