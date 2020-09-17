The Merrimack airman killed earlier this week in an ATV accident in Kuwait was the second airman at that base to have died in recent days.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, died Monday in a single ATV accident on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
His death came just two days after Jason Khai Phan, 26, a senior airman from Anahein, Calif., died in a single-vehicle accident while conducting a routine patrol outside the perimeter of Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to military officials.
Both crashes were non-combat related accidents, they said.
“They are two separate incidents. No, they are not related,” Kristi MacDonald, TSgt, USAF, public affairs specialist with the 439th Airlift Wing, said on Thursday.
According to MacDonald, there was one other member of the Ali Al Salem Air Base that was also injured in Ouellette’s crash.
Ouellette had been in the Reserves for nearly six years in the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron, where he was an air transportation specialist.
“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” said Col. Craig Peters, 439th Airlift Wing commander. “We consider every airman, civilian and dependent part of the team that makes all we do in the defense of our nation possible.”
Peters said in a statement that the loss of their own, or any service member, is never easy.
“During this difficult time, our priority is to do all we can to lift and support his family, friends, fellow airmen in his squadron and loved ones who are struggling,” he said.
Both crashes remain under investigation at this time.
Despite his young age, Ouellette had earned numerous military awards and decorations, including the Air Force Achievement Medal, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Air Force Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, Small Arms Expert (Rifle) ribon, Air Force Longevity Service Award, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Training Ribbon and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Sen. Maggie Hassan said Ouellette served his country with honor and represented the best that New Hampshire has to offer.
“His service will never be forgotten, and I am profoundly grateful to him and the many other Granite Staters and Americans who have given their lives in order to keep the rest of us safe, secure and free,” Hassan said in a statement.