A spate of military aircraft crashes over recent months is again raising questions about the Pentagon's approach to safety and training across military branches.

In June, six service members died in two Southern California crashes — a Lemoore, Calif.-based F/A-18E pilot on June 3 in San Bernardino County and five Camp Pendleton-based Marines in an MV-22B Osprey that crashed in Imperial County June 8.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio

U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio
Police give an honorary escort to the late U.S. Marine Capt. Nicholas Losapio of Kensington through Seabrook just before the Route 107 overpass on June 28, 2022. Losapio, a graduate of Exeter High School, was a pilot and one of five Marines who died in a training crash in California on June 8.