Military news: Wolfeboro man promoted to Army major

Derek J. Rondeau of Wolfeboro, and formerly of Alton, was promoted from U.S. Army captain to major during a ceremony Feb. 28 on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France.
Rondeau, who is an infantry officer, is on an exchange program in France.
He is a combat veteran of Afghanistan, where he served as a light infantry platoon leader and rifle company executive officer in the 1/87 Infantry 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.
Among his many Army awards and campaign medals are the Bronze Star Medal for his actions in Afghanistan; the Army’s highly coveted Combat Infantryman’s Badge for engaging the enemies of the United States in close combat; Army Airborne Wings (Paratrooper Badge); Air Assault Wings; the Expert Infantrymen’s Badge; and the German Army’s Expert Infantry Badge.
Rondeau is a 2005 graduate of Bishop Brady High School in Concord and a 2009 graduate of Norwich University Military Academy.
He is completing a master’s degree at the U.S. Army’s Command and General Staff College. Upon graduation, he is expected to assume an infantry battalion executive officer position in the United States; final postings have yet to be announced.
He is the son of retired Army Col. Dean J. Rondeau, who is the Wolfeboro chief of police, and Schelley Rondeau. His parents also are Norwich University graduates.
Both father and son served in the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, a storied Army unit that stormed the shores of Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, during Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy during World War II.
Rondeau and his wife, Stephanie, who is from Franklin, met while attending Bishop Brady High School. When not in school, he lives at Fort Riley, Kansas, home of the 1st Infantry Division, with his wife and three daughters, Olivia, 7, Emma, 6, and Audrey, 4.